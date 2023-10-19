Turkmenistan And UAE Discuss Development Of Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 19. Turkmenistan and the UAE discussed prospects and ways of developing
bilateral cooperation and new opportunities for strengthening
relations, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed by Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli
and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of
Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov.
At the meeting, the parties discussed the extensive
opportunities provided within the framework of cooperation between
Turkmenistan and the UAE, and also developed strategies for more
effective development of this partnership.
Furthermore, the representatives also made a proposal to
organize a business conference in the future in order to stimulate
an increase in trade turnover between the private sector of both
countries.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and the UAE represents an important stage in diplomatic relations
and economic cooperation between the two countries. In recent
years, both sides have been striving to strengthen mutually
beneficial ties in various fields.
