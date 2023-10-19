In Sumy, Shahed Drone Hits Infrastructure Facility

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, during an air raid alert in the late hours of Wednesday, an enemy kamikaze drone targeted an infrastructure object.

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukfinform reports.



“An UAV strike hit an infrastructure object in Sumy. All emergency services and military administration officials are working on the scene,” reads the report posted shortly before midnight.

The administration asked local resident to remain in shelters and refrain from posting on social media any images or footage showing the aftermath of the strike.

Earlier, media reports said Sumy residents heard a loud explosion in Sumy.

Photo from open sources