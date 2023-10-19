Ukraine At OSCE Explains Urgent Need For More Air Defense Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine urgently needs air and missile defense systems to protect citizens and civilian infrastructure from Russian strikes throughout winter.

That's according to the First Secretary of Ukraine's Permanent Representation in international organizations in Vienna, Danylo Kubai, who spoke at the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum, Ukrinform reports.

Russia's missile terror clearly demonstrates how urgent Ukraine needs air and missile defense systems to protect citizens and civilian infrastructure from non-discriminate Russian attacks, especially in winter, he said.

The diplomat stressed Russia's continued neglect for international humanitarian law as its forces keep targeting civilian communities, critical infrastructure, and social objects throughout Ukraine. He also pointed to the recent UN Humanitarian Coordination Report, according to which, due to Russian missile terror in Ukraine, the humanitarian situation is expected to deteriorate in the coming months, since winter brings additional challenges and risks to people who face harsh conditions.

The military assistance provided to Ukraine helps Ukraine save lives, the diplomat stressed, urging all countries to continue such assistance until Ukraine prevails over the aggressor and a long-awaited peace is established.

The Ukrainian representative also pointed out the importance of keeping in focus the global context of Russia's aggressive actions as its onslaught against Ukraine continues to undermine the global rules-based order and international stability. He noted that the Kremlin continues to make considerable efforts to rally other totalitarian regimes around them, especially Iran and the DPRK, deepening cooperation in the military sphere. Kubai called "extremely disturbing" recent reports on the supply of weapons and ammunition from North Korea to Russia to replenish its armed arsenal in exchange for technology to strengthen North Korea's military program.

Against this background, it is important for everyone to have a joint understanding of these issues and to develop a common long -term strategy to counter threats posed by Russia and its allies to ensure global security, the diplomat said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and naval potential.