In The Netherlands, Number Of Ukrainians Subjected To Human Trafficking Up By Seven Times In 2022

Throughout 2022, the number of Ukrainians who have become victims of trafficking in human beings increased significantly in the Netherlands.

That's according to NOS



“The number of Ukrainians who have become victims of trafficking in human beings has increased significantly, reports the National Rapporteur on Human Trafficking of the Netherlands. Of the 814 reports of human trafficking, 51 concerned Ukrainian victims, while in 2021, only seven Ukrainian victims were confirmed,” the report reads.

The National Rapporteur of the Netherlands on the exploitation and trafficking in human beings, Conny Rijken, the situation is of particular concern because it is about people who fled from the war.

“Refugees are often unaware of the situation in the Netherlands and do not speak our language. This makes them vulnerable to such practices,” Rijken said.

According to the official, the actual number of victims could be much higher. She also noted that the authorities in the Netherlands did not have a complete picture of what was happening, including because the victims do not report to law enforcement as sometimes they do not fully realize what is happening and sometimes do not know where to turn for help.

Rijken also stressed that law enforcers should pay more attention to the issue.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in March 2023 it became known that in the Netherlands more than 200 Ukrainian refugees became victims of labor exploitation. They registered with Fairwork, the initiative countering such practices.

The most complaints were about non-payment of wages, the need to pay intermediaries, as well as forced registration at the Chamber of Commerce. In 69 cases, a threat of human trafficking was reported.

