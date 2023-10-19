3D Radar Market By 2030 Top Winning Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Radar Market by Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Radar stands for radio detection and ranging system. 3D radars are the upgraded version of 2D radars. A 3D radar provides three-dimensional view in terms of elevation, range, and velocity of the object. 3D radars can automatically detect airborne targets and can work under all weather conditions effectively. The 3D radar system works on wireless connectivity and can extract data, which can help in 3D mapping of an area from various angles. 3D radars are used in weather monitoring, surveillance, and for defense purposes. Further, 3D radars are very helpful in precise prediction of natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and hurricanes. Additionally, 3D radar can be used as a long-range warning system, which can detect enemy missiles and aircrafts on the basis of their size and speed.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in 3D radars companies across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

As governments spending shift toward economic recovery due to COVID-19 pandemic, industries are expected to experience reduction in quantity of order for 3D radars.

Production rate of 3D radar making companies have been affected adversely due to COVID-19 pandemic, as industries are facing the problem of labor shortage.

Cancellation of several military exercises between nations and reduction in military activities worldwide due to COVID-19 have been impacting adversely to military radars market as demand of relevant spare parts is also low.

Post COVID-19, the 3D radars market is expected to witness a significant growth as several countries have either already ordered or planning to procure such radars for their forces.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in use of modern warfare techniques, adoption of 3D radar in airports, and increase in number of unmanned aerial vehicles are some of the factors that drive the global 3D radar market. However, high installation & development cost of 3D radar and high skills requirement for operating & maintaining of 3D radar system is hampering the growth of the 3D radar market. Although growth in deployment of missile defense systems and technological advancements such as miniaturization of 3D radar will offer new growth opportunities in the global 3D radar market.

Increase in number of unmanned aerial vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicles are widely used in commercial applications such as delivery of packages or in surveillance in marriage functions. However, in the present, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are being used in detection of moving objects such as tanks, helicopters, and aircrafts. Such detection of objects is now possible due to the equipment of 3D radars in the unmanned aerial vehicles and has resulted in procurement of UAVs in the defense forces. Hence, with rise in procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles in the defense forces, the demand for 3D radars will also increase; thereby, driving the growth of the global 3D radar market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global 3D radar industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global 3D radar market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global 3D radar market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global 3D radar market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the 3D radar market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global 3D radar market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

3D Radar Market Report Highlights

By Platform

Airborne

Ground

Naval

By Range

Short Range (up to 75 Km)

Medium Range (75-150 Km)

Long Range (more than 150 Km)

By Frequency Band

L Band

C/S/X Band

E/F Band

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Market Players

Leonardo S.p.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., ELTA Systems Ltd., ASELSAN A., Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems, Saab AB, Rheinmetall AG, Honeywell International Inc, Airbus S.A.S.

