It's Good The High Court Overturned Victoria's Questionable EV Tax. But There's A Sting In The Tail


10/19/2023 12:08:07 AM
Author: John Quiggin

(MENAFN- The Conversation) For anyone concerned with the need to decarbonise transport – or with sound economic policy – yesterday's High Court ruling might seem like good news.
The Conversation

MENAFN19102023000199003603ID1107267879

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search