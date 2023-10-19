Automotive Chip Industry To Generate $121.3 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 9.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Chip Market Trend

The development of autonomous vehicles presents a unique opportunity for chip manufacturers to participate in an innovative technological shift.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Chip Market by Component (processor, analog IC, discrete power, sensor, memory, others), by Vehicle type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle), by Application (powertrain, body electronics, safety systems, chassis, telematics & infotainment systems), by Propulsion Type (ICE vehicles, electric vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global automotive chip industry generated $49.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $121.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The automotive chip market refers to the semiconductor chips that are specifically designed for use in vehicles. These chips are made up of material, such as germanium or silicon, that exhibits electrical conductivity characteristics falling between those of conductors (like metals) and insulators. Its conductivity is close to that of metals at high temperatures and nearly non-existent at low temperatures. This property makes semiconductors and chips crucial in automotive electronic devices and technology. In vehicles, chip are used in multiple important functions such as power management, safety features, vehicle control, displays, and sensing in modern technologically advanced automobiles. More semiconductors are being used in electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs).

The global automotive chip market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), a rise in demand for electric vehicles, and a surge in demand for autonomous driving. However, the complexity of design and high manufacturing costs are hampering the automotive chip market growth. On the contrary, increased focus on cyber security, and an increase in demand for connected cars are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the automotive chip market during the forecast period.

The microcontrollers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the microcontrollers segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global automotive chip market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Due to the increase in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, which require more advanced sensor technologies for functions such as battery management and perception systems is another factor driving the growth of sensor chips in the automotive chip market. However, the sensor segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the surge in awareness of environmental issues is driving the demand for sensor chips in the automotive chip industry.

The safety systems segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on application, the safety systems segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global automotive chip market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Safety systems manufacturers are utilizing advanced semiconductor technologies such as radar, LIDAR, and image sensors, as well as high-performance microcontrollers and processors to meet the stringent safety requirements of the automotive chip industry.

The ICE vehicles segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on propulsion type, the ICE vehicles segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around four-fifths of the global automotive chip market revenue, and is projected to maintain the lead position during the forecast period. owing to the rise in awareness of zero emission and carbon neutrality, and the implementation of these objective in the vehicle regulation around the globe. Moreover, the electric vehicles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to a rise in the government's incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of EVs as a part of their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

Asia Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global automotive chip market revenue. Due to rise in the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region would also portray the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031, This is due to the increase in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as the developments in the automotive industry in this region.

According to Bloomberg, the electrical vehicle market is expected to grow by 35%, by 2040. These increasing numbers of EVs across globe encouraged the chip manufacture invest in semiconductor foundry to fulfil further demand from EVs. For instance, in April 2023, Germany based Bosch Group acquired crucial assets from California-based chip manufacturer TSI Semiconductors Thus, it is major driver for chip manufacturers to grow globally, as chip are integral part of electric vehicles. Thus, surge in demand of electric and hybrid vehicles coupled with investment from chip suppliers propel the automotive chip market.

Leading Market Players

🔺Analog Devices, Inc.,

🔺Infineon Technologies AG,

🔺NVIDIA Corporation,

🔺NXP Semiconductors,

🔺Renesas Electronics Corporation,

🔺Robert Bosch GmbH,

🔺ROHM CO., LTD,

🔺STMICRO Electronics,

🔺Texas Instruments Incorporated,

🔺TOSHIBA CORPORATION.

