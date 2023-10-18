Pure Electric Heavy Truck Market Revenues By 2029 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Pure Electric Heavy Truck Market size is expected to grow from USD 29.57 billion in 2023 to USD 57.69 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.30% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Freightliner Group, DAF, Renault S.A., MAN, SCANIA, FAW Jiefang Group Co., Ltd, Sinotruk Jinan Truck Co.,Ltd, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Shanxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd, Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp.,Ltd, Hanma Technology Group Co.,ltd, HUALING XINGMA AUTOMOBILE (GROUP)CO.,LTD, DAYUN Group, Skywell, Beiben Trucks Group Co.,Ltd, and other.

Some recent developments in the market are:

January 2022: The Volvo Group, Daimler Truck, and the TRATON GROUP completed the final step in forming the previously announced joint venture for charging infrastructure in Europe. The joint venture (JV) plans to install and operate at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charge points on, and close to, highways as well as at logistics hubs across Europe.

January 2022: Scania introduces electric trucks for the regional long haul. The new generation, available with R or S sleeper cabs, is part of a complete solution that will open the door to the electrified transport landscape. With 624 kWh of batteries installed, Scania moves towards shifting to electric trucks and their operability in regional long-haul operations.

Based on types, the Pure Electric Heavy Truck market from 2023 to 2029 is primarily split into:

Pure Electric Dump Truck

Pure Electric Truck

Pure Electric Tractor

Based on applications, the Pure Electric Heavy Truck market from 2023 to 2029 covers:

Logistics and Transportation

Engineering Transportation

Pure Electric Heavy Truck Market report covers study of following regions:

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Europe :

Key Countries : Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, and others.

Overview : Europe has been at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption, including in the heavy truck segment. Countries within the European Union have set ambitious emission reduction targets, leading to a surge in electric commercial vehicle development and adoption.

Market Dynamics : The European market is driven by stringent emission standards, urban air quality concerns, and the presence of leading manufacturers and startups specializing in electric heavy trucks.

