EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This news release is being issued by 15384150 Canada Inc. (the“ Purchaser ”) as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its potential acquisition and disposition of certain securities in the capital of BBTV Holdings Inc. (the " Company "). The Company's Subordinate Voting Shares (the“ Subordinate Voting Shares ”) and 7% senior unsecured debentures due June 15, 2026 (the“ Debentures ”) are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") under the symbols "BBTV" and“BBTV” and its head office is located at 1205 Melville St., Vancouver, B.C., V6E 0A6.

On October 17, 2023, the Company entered into an arrangement agreement (the“ Arrangement Agreement ”) with the Purchaser, whereby the Company will effect a going private transaction (the“ Transaction ”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the“ Arrangement ”) under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the“ CBCA ”). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company at a price of $0.375 per Subordinate Voting Share (the“ SVS Consideration ”), with the exception of Subordinate Voting Shares held by its principals (the“ SPV Participants ”), their associates and affiliates, and certain long-term shareholders of the Company who have or will agree with the Purchaser to retain their Subordinate Voting Shares in the Company (the“ Rolling Shareholders ”). In addition, and pursuant to the Arrangement, all stock options, restricted share units and performance share units of the Company (collectively, the“ Incentive Securities ”) will be cancelled and the holders of in-the-money Incentive Securities will be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the SVS Consideration for each Incentive Security held, less an amount equal to any exercise price of the Incentive Security. All unvested and out-of-the-money Incentive Securities will be cancelled for no consideration. Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser will also acquire all of the issued and outstanding publicly traded Debentures for a price of $100 per $1,000 principal amount of debentures. Following the acquisitions, the Company and the Purchaser will amalgamate to form an amalgamated company (“ Amalco ”) with the same name as the Company.

Immediately prior to execution of the Arrangement Agreement, the Purchaser did not own any securities of the Company. If the Arrangement is successfully completed on the terms set out in the Arrangement Agreement: (a) the Purchaser will acquire (i) 12,824,647 Subordinate Voting Shares (84.05%), being all of the Subordinate Voting Shares held by shareholders other than the SPV Participants and the Rolling Shareholders; and (ii) all of the outstanding Debentures (100%), in the principal amount of $37,270,000, including the Debentures held by the SPV Participants; all of which will subsequently be cancelled through the amalgamation contemplated by the Arrangement.

Immediately prior to execution of the Arrangement Agreement, the SPV Participants and all other parties acting jointly or in concert with the Purchaser, owned or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of: (a) 1,889,623 of the Subordinate Voting Shares (12.38%), (b) 6,408,505 of the multiple voting shares of the Company (100%); (c) Debentures in the principal amount of $100,000 (0.27%); and (d) 53,334 Incentive Securities. If the Arrangement is successfully completed on the terms set out in the Arrangement Agreement, those same parties would expect to own or exercise control or direction over, in aggregate (i) 9,889,623 subordinate voting shares of Amalco (94.79%), (b) 6,408,505 multiple voting shares of Amalco (100%), (c) no Debentures (which will be cancelled) and (d) no Incentive Securities (which will be cancelled).



Upon closing of the Arrangement, the Purchaser and the SPV Participants intend to cause the Subordinate Voting Shares and Debentures to cease to be listed on the TSX, and intend to apply to the securities regulatory authorities to approve a request that Amalco cease being a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and to otherwise terminate its public reporting requirements.

The Purchaser's head office is located at 300 – 20 Holly St., Toronto, ON, M4S 3B1. To obtain copies of the early warning report, please contact James Szumski at Owens Wright LLP (416-848-4706, ).

Please refer to the Company's press release dated October 17, 2023 for additional details on the Transaction. An early warning report will be filed by the Purchaser, on its own behalf and on behalf of those parties acting jointly or in concert with it, under applicable securities laws and will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively,“ forward-looking statements ”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, regarding the Company's business and operations. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, information regarding: (a) the terms and conditions of the Arrangement; (b) expectations regarding the consideration to be paid to holders of Subordinate Voting Shares, Incentive Securities and Debentures; and (c) the intention to cause Amalco to cease to be listed on the TSX and to cease to be a reporting issuer.

Such forward-looking statements include that: the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares at a price of $0.375 per Subordinate Voting Share, with the exception of Subordinate Voting Shares held by the SPV Participants and the Rolling Shareholders; all stock options, restricted share units and performance share units of the Company outstanding, will be cancelled and the holders of in-the-money Incentive Securities will be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the SVS Consideration for each Incentive Security held, less an amount equal to any exercise price of the Incentive Security; all unvested or out-of-the-money Incentive Securities will be cancelled for no consideration; the Purchaser will also acquire all of the issued and outstanding Debentures at a price of $100 per $1,000 principal amount of debentures; following the acquisitions, the Company and the Purchaser will amalgamate to form an amalgamated company with the same name as the Company; the Transaction will be implemented by way of the Arrangement and is subject to Court approval; and upon closing of the Arrangement, the Purchaser and the Company intend to cause the Subordinate Voting Shares and Debentures to cease to be listed on the TSX, and intend to apply to the securities regulatory authorities to approve a request that Amalco cease being a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and to otherwise terminate Amalco's public reporting requirements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Purchaser considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the assumptions that the transactions will proceed according to the Company's anticipated timelines; all conditions to the closing of the transactions will be met; the transactions will be completed on the terms currently contemplated; the Arrangement Agreement will not be terminated prior to closing; anticipated trading prices and volumes of the Subordinate Voting Shares and Debentures until closing; and that required votes for securityholder approval will be obtained. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Purchaser's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risk that the Purchaser's assumptions on which its forward-looking statements are based may not be accurate; the inability to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary securityholder, Court and other regulatory approvals for the Transaction; the inability to satisfy, in a timely manner, all other conditions to the completion of the Transaction; the failure to realize the expected benefits of the Transaction; and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports publicly filed and available on its SEDAR+ profile at The anticipated dates indicated above may change for a number of reasons, including delays in preparing materials in connection with the Transaction, the inability to receive the necessary securityholder, Court and other regulatory approvals for the Transaction in a timely manner, or the need for additional time to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Transaction. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this announcement and the Purchaser does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.