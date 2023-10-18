Crown Prince Meets With Supervisor General Of Ksrelief

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Wednesday received the Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the Adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Rabeeah, who is visiting Jordan to launch several humanitarian projects.
The meeting was attended by HRH Prince Rashid Bin El Hassan, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain and Saudi Ambassador to Amman Nayef Bin Bandar Sudairi, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported
