Islamic Charity Centre Society Donates JD100,000 For Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Islamic Charity Centre Society donated JD100,000 to support the resilience of Gazans,

giving the donation to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO). Jamil Dheisat, president of the society, said that this is an initial donation that will be followed by others to be collected from society branches across the Kingdom in coordination with the JHCO, the only official authority entrusted with collecting donations to Gazans, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli expressed appreciation for the society, stressing the importance of coordinating efforts in responding to challenges, mainly in light of the catastrophic humanitarian condition in Gaza, which imposes a dire need to support Gazans and provide them with medical aid and relief.











