Court Postpones Trial Of Adwan MP Over Alleged Smuggling Attempt Of Weapons, Gold Until Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The State Security Court (SSC) on Tuesday postponed the case of former Imad Adwan MP and 13 other defendants for an alleged smuggling attempt of weapons and gold into the occupied West Bank in order to give the lawyers more time to present their evidence.

The SSC prosecutor levelled four charges against the former MP and the 13 defendants.



The charges included complicity in exporting weapons with illicit intent, selling weapons with illicit intent, attempting to export weapons with illicit intent and complicity in conducting activities that could endanger the local society.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges during their opening trial in mid-September, lawyer Ali Mubeidin told The Jordan Times on Wednesday.

“The defence team contested the court's jurisdiction last month, but the court rejected our requests and proceeded to try the defendants,” Mubeidin explained.

The SSC postponed the case until next Tuesday to give the defence team more time to present their evidence and the defendant's statements, according to Mubeidin.



Adwan was arrested on April 22 on the King Hussein Bridge after Israeli authorities claimed to have found pistols, rifles and gold in the lawmaker's car.

On May 7, the Lower House voted in a closed session exclusive to MPs to lift Adwan's immunity upon request of the SSC.

The Jordanian government announced in May that Israel handed over Adwan MP into the Kingdom's custody after the lawmaker was detained by the Israeli authorities for an alleged smuggling attempt of weapons and gold into the occupied West Bank.



In statements to the press following the session, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi confirmed that MP Adwan was released by Israel and already crossed the border into Jordan, thanks to the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah and the government.

Jordanian authorities have investigated the case and gathered sufficient evidence regarding alleged repeated smuggling attempts by the MP, as well as other suspects.

“This evidence includes admissions of involvement in illegal arms trafficking and smuggling in collaboration with the aforementioned MP,” the source said.



Other suspects have also been implicated in the smuggling of gold, e-cigarettes and other materials, the source said then.