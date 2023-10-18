Qatar, Bolivia Hold Political Consultations

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and Bolivia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish political consultations between their foreign ministries. The first round of consultations was held yesterday in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz. HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, chaired the Qatari side while Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta headed his country's side. They discussed bilateral relations and topics of common interest.

