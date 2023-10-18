Egyptian Al-Ahly Club In Solidarity With Palestine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian football Al-Ahly Club issued on X Wednesday that it“declares mourning for the souls of our martyred brothers in Palestine, and renews its categorical rejection of the completely unfair position and disappointing international silence regarding what is happening to our brothers."

The club expressed its regret and sadness for what innocent people, children, the elderly, and women are being exposed to. It called on all human societies not to stand idly by in the face of this unjust and brutal aggression, especially since the scenes on the ground revealed the goals of the coloniser and the plans of his supporters.

Al-Ahly Club reaffirms its solidarity with the Palestinian people until they regain their legitimate rights and lands. Long live Palestine

The club's board of directors decided to stop broadcasting on all the club's official platforms, the official website, as well as its nightly television channel.

The club invited members in each of its four branches to donate blood for Palestinian brothers.

All club sports teams are asked to wear a black armband in all stadiums, to mourn the souls of the martyrs in Palestine.

It will allocate proceeds from tickets for the Al-Ahly and Simba Tanzania match scheduled to be held next Tuesday in the African Football League for the benefit of brothers in Palestine.

MENAFN18102023000067011011ID1107267613