Kohler Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Martin

This Hispanic Heritage Month Kohler celebrated the contributions and impact of our Latino associates like Martin Sifuentes del Angel on our businesses, our history, and our mission of gracious living.

With bold leadership and a passion for continuous improvement, Martin has forged a path for himself and his team. He joined Kohler in 2015 as a Production Manager and has earned greater responsibility as a Manufacturing Manager, and then taking on Continuous Improvement and New Product Development. Today, he is preparing to step into the role of Plant Manager in Reynosa, Mexico.

“Learning from my mentor and leader has been an incredible journey,” he said.“Kohler has such a family spirit and an environment of service and support to help you be successful.”

For Martin, that family spirit extends to his own wife and sons. He describes his proudest achievement as supporting his family in following their dreams, staying true to their values, and growing together.

“Being a Hispanic is an honor. It is important that we remember our origins, share our culture, and be a positive influence on the diversity of ideas,” he added.

Learn more about Kohler DEI: