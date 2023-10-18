Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’S Film Opening Scene LEAKED Online Ahead Of Its Release

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Leo Leaked:

The opening scene of Vijay clashing with a hyena has been leaked online. The scene seems to have been shot during the Kashmir schedule. The film is in the theatres near you.



'Leo' will be released in cinemas on October 19. The anticipation for Thalapathy Vijay's flick has reached a fever pitch. The film's opening sequence has been leaked online ahead of its release.



While some fans are anxious to see the leaked video, others are urging that the producers report it. After being reported by fans, some of these video are being removed from X (previously Twitter).



Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 19. The opening sequence, which features Vijay and a hyena, has now been leaked ahead of the film's premiere. The footage appears to have been shot inside a theatre.



Several people shared a brief video of Vijay, clad in white, attempting to restrain a violent hyena. The sequence appears to have been shot during the Kashmir production schedule.



While the creators have already stopped the video's distribution by deactivating it, the video has spread like wildfire. Many social media users have even stated that they will forward it to anybody who sends them a direct message on X.



Following the event, Block X, which is dedicated to preserving artists' and content producers' original work, released a message urging the audience to say no to piracy.

ABOUT 'LEO'



Lokesh Kanagaraj is an action thriller writer and director. Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy co-wrote the screenplay for the film. Since its announcement, the film has been generating headlines.

Its ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Sandy. 'Leo,' produced by Seven Screen Studios, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.