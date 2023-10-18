Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Receive Rainfall With Thunder And Lightning In Next 5 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.15 AM: Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning in next 5 days
There are chances of rain with thunder and lightning in next 5 days in Kerala. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strong winds with a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour along with isolated thundershowers at isolated places in Kerala from October 20 to 22. There is also a warning that the low pressure formed in the Arabian Sea will turn into a strong low pressure in the next 24 hours.
