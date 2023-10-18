Global Threat Intelligence Market To Witness Exponential Growth In The Next Five Years, Reports Research Firm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Threat Intelligence Market

Technological advancements, increasing cyber threats, and stringent data protection regulations drive the Global Threat Intelligence Market.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES , October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Growth in adoption of threat intelligence solution by SMEs, evolution of next generation security solutions in many organization & SMEs, and high implementation of threat intelligence solutions across various sectors are the major factors that drive the growth of the threat intelligence market . In addition, rise in incidences of security breaches and cybercrime in an organization fuel the growth of the threat intelligence market. However, lack of skilled security professionals and higher cost hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in threat intelligence and growth in the adoption of cloud-based technology by SMEs in threat intelligence are anticipated to provide major opportunities for threat intelligence market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

► The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global threat intelligence market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

► Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and the impact analysis on the market size is provided.

► Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the threat intelligence industry.

► The quantitative analysis of the global threat intelligence market share is provided to determine the market potential.

The threat intelligence market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is divided into solution and services. As per deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of organization size, the market is classified into large size organization and small and medium size organization. Based on application, the market is segmented into information security management, log management, risk management, identity & access management, and others. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Threat intelligence is defined as an information which is used by an organization to understand the threat that will or is currently targeting the organization. It is also known as cyber threat intelligence, it is an organized, analyzed, and refined information about potential or current attacks that threaten an organization. It helps organizations to understand the risk of the most common and severe external threats, such as zero-day threats, advanced persistent threats, and exploits. It includes in-depth information about specific threats to help an organization protect itself from the types of attacks that cause maximum damage. It is a component of security intelligence and includes both the information relevant to protecting an organization from external and internal threats and the processes, policies, and tools designed to gather and analyze that information.

Key Market Players:

► Broadcom

► Check Point Software Technologies

► Cisco Systems Inc.

► Trend Micro

► DXC Technology

► VMware

► McAfee

► ThreatConnect

► Ibm Corporation

► Juniper Networks

► AT&T

► NSFOCUS

this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

