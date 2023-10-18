INVESTOR ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 20, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights ACHR

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Archer Aviation Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between September 17, 2021 and August 15, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company relied on heavily edited videos of earlier flights to exaggerate the amount of flight testing it had actually performed and the sophistication of its eVTOL aircraft; (ii) the Company had misrepresented the nature and profitability of its business partnerships, (iii) the Company was unlikely to secure FAA certification in the timeframe it had represented to investors, thereby delaying the start of mass production of its aircraft for commercial sales; (iv) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects; (v) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

