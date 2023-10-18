SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before December 12, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - NKLA

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Nikola Corporation that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 24, 2022 and September 7, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company maintained deficient safety and structural controls related to its manufacturing of battery components; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies rendered Nikola's vehicles unsafe to operate and thus unusable, thereby raising the likelihood of a product recall; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Nikola stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

