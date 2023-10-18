SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 13, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - EVA

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Enviva Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 3, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information about the financial condition of the Company including its EBITDA and net loss forecasts, liquidity position, capital allocations, operation costs, productivity and the impact of these metrics on the Company's ability to continue paying dividends in 2023.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Enviva stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

