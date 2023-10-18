SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 6, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - PATH

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against UiPath Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 21, 2021 and March 30, 2022.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) UiPath had enacted a widespread discounting program prior to the IPO, which had the effect of temporarily boosting the Company's revenue and annualized renewal run-rate ("ARR") metrics, cannibalizing its future sales, eroding the Company's margins, and increasing the risk of client churn; (b) UiPath's actual total addressable market was not as large as portrayed by defendants, because many companies included in the market survey did not need the type of high-cost, high-functionality automation products offered by the Company; (c) UiPath was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and other established enterprise software vendors that were building automation into their platforms; (d) UiPath was losing customers due to the increased availability of lowcode automation software offered by vendors, such as Microsoft's Power Automate software, which were capable of addressing the majority of customer use cases at a fraction of the price of UiPath's products and services; (e) UiPath was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with the Company's partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and these partners; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, defendants' statements during the Class Period regarding the Company's business, operations, and key financial metrics such as revenues and ARR were materially false and misleading.

