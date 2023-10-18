Muscle Stimulator Market Expected To Reach $0.18 Billion By 2030 | CAGR Of 4.08%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Muscle stimulator market size was valued at $1,22,460.00 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,83,887.64 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.08% from 2021 to 2030. Electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), also known as neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) or electromyostimulation, is a protocol that activates muscle contraction using electrical impulses that directly stimulate motor neurons. Muscle stimulants use sinusoidal output. The sensory nerves are reactivated in a way that interferes with the perception of pain through gate control or opiate system mechanisms. Motor sensory stimulation stimulates muscle contraction. Strength and frequency of muscle contraction can be used to relieve muscular spasm, muscle exercise, and reduce edema.

List of Key Players :

AxioBionics LLC

Beurer GmbH

BioMedical Life Systems, Inc.

Colfax Corporation (DJO Global Inc.)

EMS Physio Ltd.

Liberate Medical

OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd.

RS Medical

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Zynex Medical

By product type, the neuromuscular electrical stimulation generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to show fastest growth rate in the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of arthritis and increasing sports injuries. Moreover, rise in geriatric population and surge in demand for use of muscle stimulators have influenced companies to focus on the development of electrical muscle stimulators also contributes to growth of the muscle stimulator market.

On the basis of modality, the portable & handheld segment had the highest revenue in 2020. Major factors that influenced the market growth include key players launching innovative portable muscle stimulator devices to sustain market competition.

Depending on application, the muscle rehabilitation segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020. Moreover, pain management segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Major factors that influenced the market growth include increase in cases of chronic & acute pain and the need for effective pain management therapies among cancer patients.

By end user, the physical therapy & rehabilitation clinics segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is also expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This was attributed to the fact that include surge in preference of physiotherapists toward stimulators as compared to manual techniques.

North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2021 to 2030, owing to presence of large patient population, strong presence of key players, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies in healthcare system. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to increase in number of incidences of musculoskeletal disorders and rise in awareness related to electrical muscle stimulation therapy.

