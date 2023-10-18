Let Them Eat Cake! Author Launches New Book

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Friends and family gathered Sunday at The Clubhouse, West Side Apartments, Phoenixville for local author, Janice O'Brien's book launch. The author read excerpts from her book, Eating My Way Through Life, Family Stories of Talented Cooks & Tasty Food, and then signed copies.

Guests were treated to scrumptious chocolate chip cookies, O'Brien's favorite, baked by Supernatural Sweetz, Phoenixville. Guests took home a boxed slice of Reba's Coffee Cake. O'Brien writes that the recipe was the most celebrated in her family's arsenal of favorites, included in the book.

O'Brien's family were foodies long before the term came into our vernacular. From the moment she devoured a shrimp cocktail served with horseradish sauce, delectable food played a prominent role in her life. This collection of stories is about a family where food was a priority and the common denominator that united them. Growing up in the 1950s and 60s, O'Brien's family spent Sundays together, and her mother cooked and baked everything from scratch. She followed in her family's footsteps and became a talented cook, trying new recipes, loving to bake, and hosting guests, just like her ancestors.

“I love it! Lots of delectable details ... mouthwatering but also family love and togetherness, plus friendship and neighborliness...” ~ Sindiwe Magona Ph.D., Award-winning South African author, storyteller, and poet.

“Eating My Way Through Life” leaves a sweet taste in your mouth. I didn't want the story to end! ~ review, Amazon

“From home-baked apple pies to Shirley Temples and satisfying slices of pizza to meals in Bermuda, London, Italy, Ireland, and Germany, we are on an exciting gastronomic tour.”~ review, Amazon

In 2015, O'Brien released her first book, Poems I Wrote When I Wasn't Talking, which features two award-winning poems. After living most of her life in the New York metropolitan area, O'Brien now lives in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Eating My Way Through Life, Family Stories of Skilled Cooks & Tasty Food is available at Amazon.

