GD Goenka University Announces 4Th GD Goenka International Virtual Client Counselling Competition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The School of Law at GD Goenka University is proud to announce the upcoming 4th GD Goenka International Virtual Client Counselling Competition, scheduled to take place on the 8th and 9th of November, 2023. This competition offers a unique opportunity for law students from around the world to showcase their client counseling skills in a virtual setting.



Key Details:

- Last Date of Registration: 2nd November, 2023

- Last Date of Early Bird Registration: 12th October 2023

Registration Fee:

- INR 2500/- for Indian Teams, $35 for International



This competition promises to be a platform for participants to demonstrate their legal acumen and counseling skills. It's an excellent opportunity to network, learn, and compete with peers from different corners of the globe.





About GD Goenka University:



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multidisciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy.



Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens. A forerunner in implementing best-practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 10 schools and hosts a diverse body of 5000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC, BCI and ICAR, and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a“Diamond” rated University for teaching and learning.



The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class airconditioned hostels.

