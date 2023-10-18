The All-In-One AI Platform Isensehub Added A Robust Website And Landing Page Generator To Its Toolset

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More than 65 AI productivity tools for professionals and individuals are now available on iSenseHUB.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- James Akpo, the Founder & CEO of iSenseHUB has announced a brand new addition to iSenseHUB toolset in the form of a robust Website and landing Page Generator. Powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, this tool will help beginners and professionals create aesthetically pleasing and fully functional websites and landing pages using a single keyword, simplifying the whole web development process like never before.Speaking to the media, James Akpo said, "We've worked tirelessly to ensure this tool isn't just user-friendly, but that it moves in stride with the future of digital design. Less time spent wrestling with complicated web design means more time channeling your creativity and focus into your primary work - and that's a future we at iSenseHUB are proud to be a part of. "This new AI-powered Website and landing Page Generator will positively impact e-commerce startups, digital marketing firms, social media marketers, and UI/UX Design firms, as it simplifies their design process while maintaining high standards. It's also an empowering tool for small businesses, bloggers, and even event organizers who want to make a striking online impression.With this latest addition, iSenseHub now boasts an extensive assortment of over 65 premium productivity tools that aim to simplify and optimize tasks by equipping users with innovative AI solutions. The AI Content Generator on the platform is designed to assist realtors, marketers, copywriters, and content creators, offering a range of tools from crafting real estate listings to generating SEO ads and articles, making content creation easy as a breeze. The AI Text-To-Code tool is a blessing for coders, shortening the development cycle by transforming ideas into functional codes.Explaining the benefits of iSenseHUB, a comprehensive all-in-one AI productivity platform, James Akpo said,“ iSenseHUB is an innovative, one-stop destination for all your business and professional needs. Our platform promises to streamline tasks, enhance productivity, and empower users with the latest technology. With iSenseHUB's comprehensive AI content-creating platform, anyone from beginners to professionals can now boost their creativity without ever having to go to another platform.”Leaving behind his 9 to 5 corporate job as an expert financial controller, James Akpo aims to revolutionize how businesses and people carry out and complete their tasks with exceptional efficiency and top quality.With the AI Speech-To-Text Generator, users can convert spoken words into written text in mere seconds, while the AI voice-over technology enables content creators to enhance their sound projects, making them natural and realistic. With such automation, iSenseHUB has given the opportunity to professionals to bring their content to life with ease and convenience.The pro-features offered by iSenseHUB are nothing short of amazing. With the combination of the AI Inpainter & the AI Image Upscaler, create magical images and photographs with the highest possible resolutions. The landing page generator creates professionally designed pages, resulting in proven enhanced engagement and conversions.Other features, like the AI Room Designer, enable users to experiment with layouts, redefine spaces, and visualize interior design, all powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence. HR professionals and freelance recruiters can elevate the hiring process and enhance candidate assessment with the AI InterviewPro.iSenseHUB offers multi-functional capabilities with complete adaptability and versatility backed by an extensive knowledge base and the power of Natural Language Understanding. The user-friendly interface has been designed to ensure that users get the hang of the platforms in seconds.With iSenseHUB, James Akpo is making strides in the professional sector and focusing on helping developing countries by providing innovative tools and solutions to uplift industries and communities.“iSenseHUB is more than just a business; it's a dream realized, a vision brought to life. The journey from finance expert to entrepreneurial pioneer was not without its challenges. Late nights, countless obstacles, and moments of doubt were part of the journey, but each setback only served as a setup for a remarkable comeback”, James added.Learn more and get started iSenseHUB at:For updates, follow iSenseHUB on social media:LinkedIn:Facebook:TikTok:

