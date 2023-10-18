Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Market : Projected To Reach Valued At $15.2 Billion By 2030 | AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market was accounted for $4.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in focus on quality & product sensitivity, increase in the number of refrigerated warehouses, and pharmaceutical sector drive the growth of the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market. However, lack of standardization and high operational cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of RFID technologies for cold chain applications and research for advancements in cold chain software are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

The report divides the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market on the basis of end user, system, solution, and region :

Based on end user, the food & beverage segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of system, the hardware segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers an analysis of the global cold chain tracking and monitoring market size across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis :

The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the cold chain tracking and monitoring industry by slowing down the logistics services, closure of workplaces, and restrictions on travel hampering business growth with the increasing panic among the customer segments.

Governments across different regions announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, leading to border closures that restricted the movement of transportation & logistics services.

The global business outlook has changed dramatically post COVID-19 health crisis.

However, among all that difficulty, cold chain monitoring companies have responded to the COVID-19 crisis with surprising success along with increased safety measures & implementation of new technologies.

Leading Market Players:

Americold Logistics,

LLC,

Berlinger& Co. AG,

Controlant,

ELPRO-BUCHS AG,

Hanwell Solutions,

Infratab, Inc.,

Monnit Corporation,

ORBCOMM,

Savi Technology,

Sensitech Inc.

