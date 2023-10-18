Endpoint Security Market To Expand At A Striking Of 8.4% CAGR With Kaspersky Lab, Sentinelone, Mcafee, LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endpoint Security Market Segment

The endpoint security market was growing due to the escalating number and complexity of cybersecurity threats.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Endpoint security is a critically important step in securing endpoint devices such as desktop computers, laptops, mobile devices, and others as this serves as entry to any structured network. Endpoint security technologies come with a number of advantages, including protection for weak services, network security for cloud and internet security, and improved data privacy and policy compliance. Endpoint security has grown significantly in importance over the past few years and has integrated itself into everyday living for people who own smartphones, computers, and other smart devices.

Furthermore, organizations are now more vulnerable to risks like organized crime, malicious and unintentional insider threats, hacking activities, and rapid digitization across sectors. As the first line of defense in cybersecurity, endpoint security is extensively used. One of the first options that businesses look into for securing their corporate networks is this technology. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies are anticipated to be implemented more frequently, which will spur market expansion.

According to the report, the global generated $14.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Factors such as increased use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rise in number of connected devices drive the growth of the endpoint security market . However, lack of skilled workers hampers market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in adoption of AI enabled automated responses is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario-

.Complete lockdown, social isolation, and quarantine, and other pandemic response tactics had a negative effect on several global industries, including a portion of the IT security sector.

.Early in 2021, the COVID-19 outbreak's impacts on the global endpoint security market were felt majorly in China, as it is one of the world's top producers and consumers of endpoint devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets.

By solution type, the endpoint protection platform segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-third of the global endpoint security market revenue. The endpoint detection and response segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to real-time continuous monitoring and gathering of endpoint data with rules-based automated reaction and analysis capabilities. Segmenting the endpoint security market by solution is crucial for organizations to select the right combination of tools that align with their security needs, risk profile, and the diverse range of endpoints within their network, including desktops, laptops, servers, mobile devices, and IoT devices.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global endpoint security market revenue. The cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to the flexibility and financial advantages that come with cloud services.

Depending on end user, the IT and telecom segment dominated the endpoint security market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of mobile devices among mass population. Moreover, security analysts, threat hunters, and IT professionals can assess and stop follow-on threats considerably and more swiftly owing to sophisticated analysis tools and capabilities of endpoint security tools. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to enable safer, quicker and more convenient interaction between medical professionals and their medical assistants. Endpoint security is gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to its increased end-to-end security with regard to patient data, cost advantages, and user-friendly networking features.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global endpoint security market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the number of SMEs in Asia-Pacific's region, including China, Japan, and India.

Region wise, the endpoint security market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the increased number of connected devices in use that has also increased the security risks faced by organizations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to rapid growth in technologies such as AI, IoT, connected devices, cloud services is attributed to the high demand of high endpoint device protection in Asia-Pacific. Key players in the Asia-Pacific region are adapting strategies such as acquisition and collaboration to improve endpoint security market analysis.

Leading Market Players-

.Microsoft Corporation

.CrowdStrike

.Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

.Cisco Systems Inc.

.Trend Micro Incorporated

.Broadcom

.AO Kaspersky Lab

.SentinelOne

.McAfee, LLC

.Comodo Security Solutions, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global endpoint security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

