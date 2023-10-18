India Ceramic Tiles Market: 1,384 Million Square Meter (MSM) And A CAGR Of 6.9% By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India ceramic tiles market is projected to reach 1,384 MSM by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Indian ceramic tiles market is witnessing significant growth driven by growing residential and commercial infrastructure, rising consumer spending on home decoration, and increasing investments in the real estate sector. Ceramic tiles are one of the essential components of home décor, used for flooring, walls, and other surfaces. As a result, the demand for ceramic tiles in India has been increasing steadily over the past few years. India ceramic tiles market size was valued at $3,720.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics

The major drivers of the Indian ceramic tiles market include the rapid urbanization, increasing government initiatives to promote the use of ceramic tiles in construction activities, and steady economic growth. The rising middle class population and growing disposable incomes have also bolstered the demand for ceramic tiles in India. The development of the real estate sector, coupled with increased investments in infrastructure, has also contributed to the growth of this market. In addition, the development of new technologies such as digital printing, 3D printing, and nano-coating technologies has enabled manufacturers to offer a wide range of ceramic tiles products in various sizes, shapes, designs, and colors.

Market Segmentation

The Indian ceramic tiles market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into glazed ceramic tiles, unglazed ceramic tiles, and terrazzo tiles. On the basis of application, the market has been classified into residential and commercial. Regionally, the market has been segmented into North, South, East, and West regions.

Competitive Landscape

The Indian ceramic tiles market is highly fragmented and is dominated by local players. The major players in the market include Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd, RAK Ceramics, Johnson Tiles, and Asian Granito India Ltd. These players are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd launched its 'Kajaria World' app, which provides customers with a platform to explore and purchase a wide range of tiles products.

Conclusion

The Indian ceramic tiles market is witnessing significant growth driven by urbanization, increasing consumer spending on home decoration, and steady economic growth. The market is highly fragmented and is dominated by local players. The major players in the market are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. India ceramic tiles market size was valued at $3,720.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

