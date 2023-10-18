Over 225,000 Ha Of Ukrainian Farmland Inspected For Mines Since Year-Start - Economy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of 2023, more than 225,000 hectares of agricultural land prioritized for return to economic use have been surveyed.

This was reported by the press service of the Economy Ministry , Ukrinform saw.

"According to the operational data from regional military administrations, more than 5,000 hectares of such lands were surveyed in October's last week alone," the report says.

The vast majority of the surveyed areas in a week - almost 4,200 hectares - are in Kherson region. The rest are in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

Japan to assist Ukraine with humanitarian, agricultural sector recovery

In general, more than 47% of farmland, which is intended to be returned to economic exploitation in the first place, has already been surveyed. In particular, in Kharkiv region it's over 28%, as well as 48% in Kherson region and 79% in Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, a total of about 170,000 hectares of land was returned to economic exploitation.

In general, the four-year plan for the priority restoration of agricultural lands provides for inspections and, if necessary, demining of more than 470,000 hectares of farmlands.

As reported, the state budget project for 2024 laid down UAH 2 billion for humanitarian demining of agricultural lands.