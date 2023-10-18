Adaptive Security Market Size Expands Rapidly Amid Escalating Cyber Threats And Demand For Dynamic Protections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adaptive Security Market Insights

Adaptive Security market is propelled by evolving cyber threats, AI-driven defense, and demand for dynamic threat response.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The adaptive security market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $40.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Adaptive security techniques are employed in network security to detect and respond to evolving threats. This includes real-time monitoring of network traffic, behavior analysis to identify anomalies, and adaptive firewall configurations that adjust rules based on the current threat landscape. Moreover, it is utilized in endpoint protection solutions to detect and mitigate threats at individual devices such as laptops, desktops, and mobile devices.

Adaptive security measures include continuous monitoring and analysis of cloud infrastructure, data traffic, and user activities to identify potential threats and adjust security measures accordingly. Hence, the global adaptive security market forecast is driven by the need for intelligent and automated systems that can process and analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, enabling organizations to make informed security decisions and take actions based on data-driven insights.

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the adaptive security market size in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This on-premise based solution provides complete control over the security protocols and data, that can be beneficial for sectors or organizations with regulatory standards. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the numerous advantages offered by the cloud-based security solutions such as scalability, flexibility, and reduced infrastructure costs.

By region, North America dominated the market share in 2022 for the adaptive security market. The region has a strong presence of major technology companies, such as IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others, which have heavily invested in advanced security platforms and services. Thus, anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid growth in technological adoption across various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, smart cities, and agriculture are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to provide a range of new avenues for the market to grow over the forthcoming period. These novel opportunities include a surge in integration for IoT, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technologies coupled with growing adoption of cloud solutions in adaptive security operations.

The market players operating in the adaptive security market analysis are Aruba Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudwick Inc., Fortinet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Panda Security Inc., Rapid7 Inc., RSA Security LLC and Trend Micro Incorporated. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the adaptive security market globally.

