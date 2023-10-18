Messaging Security Market Size Soars, Reflecting Robust Growth In Cybersecurity Solutions Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Messaging Security Market Insights

Factors such as rise in online threats and increase in need of rules and regulations primarily drive the growth of the messaging security market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The messaging security market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $21.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Cloud computing technology, also known as messaging security, protects sensitive data using a protected CPU enclave to isolate sensitive data during processing. The data and processing methods are hidden and inaccessible to any other entity, including the cloud provider, as only authorized programming code has access to the enclave. Data privacy in the cloud is more important as organizational leaders depend more on public and hybrid cloud services.

The major goal of messaging security is to give executives greater assurance about the security and confidentiality of their cloud-stored data. Its purpose is to motivate executives to move their maximum sensitive data and computing workloads to public cloud services. Some trusted execution environments (TEEs) permit the execution of arbitrary code while others have less capabilities. Moreover, due to its adaptability, the infrastructure or system is customized to fulfil certain security requirements. Furthermore, certain TEEs might have set codes that are determined during production. Using a trusted execution environment, messaging security software protects the code from unauthorized parties in addition to securing the data. This improved security offers advanced protection for algorithms and sensitive intellectual property.

Moreover, factors such as rise in online threats and increase in need of rules and regulations primarily drive the growth of the messaging security market. However, rise in cost of implementation and complexity of security solutions hamper the market growth severely. Additionally, rise in adoption of cloud platform is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for messaging security market forecast.

On the basis of deployment mode, on-premise segment dominated the messaging security market size in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to fully manage the message security environment and guarantee that private information and communications stay within their own infrastructure propels the market growth significantly.

However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to secure the messaging systems by utilizing the scalability and flexibility of cloud infrastructure. The cloud provider is in charge of keeping the hardware, software, and security updates updated while providing the messaging security solution as a service.

Region wise, the messaging security market share was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the increasing reliance on digital communication, widespread use of secure messaging services, and encrypted communication channels are significant trends and opportunities in the messaging security market in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to solutions that solve the particular difficulties of the Asia-Pacific region's e-commerce ecosystem, such as the integration of secure messaging with payment gateways and fraud detection systems, messaging security providers have the chance to fulfill customer requirements.

The key players profiled in the messaging security industry analysis are Mcafee, Llc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom, Proofpoint, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Barracuda Networks, Inc., F-Secure, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the messaging security industry.

