Field Service Management Market To Expand Annually By 19.2% For The Next Seven Years, AMR

An increase in the adoption of automation & digitalization and IoT drives the global field service management market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global field service management industry generated $5.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Field Service Management (FSM) is a broad term that refers to the management of a company's resources and activities in the field, such as service technicians, equipment, and tasks. The Field Service Management Market , often referred to as FSM software or solutions market, focuses on the technologies and software platforms designed to optimize and streamline field service operations. This market includes software and tools that help businesses manage various aspects of their field service operations, including scheduling, dispatching, work order management, asset management, inventory management, and more.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Surge in adoption of new cutting-edge technologies in various organizations and rise in need to create new milestones in onsite workforce management sector drive the growth of the field service management industry. In addition, increase in demand for Field service dispatch management among small & medium enterprises fuels the field service management market growth. Furthermore, increase in need of interactive, efficient and cost-effective field service scheduling service along with emerging technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the field service management market forecast.

Moreover, the manufacturing, construction and energy and utility industry faced lack of skilled labor before the crisis. Shortage of skilled labor is expected to become even more acute with the prospect of rolling physical distancing measures as well as restrictions on cross-border movement of labor. Hence, use of digital tools such as AR/VR simulation, real-time progress tracking, advanced schedule optimization, and digital workflow management increased significantly.

For similar reasons, increase in R&D spending is observed across the industry to develop new standardized building systems to automate and speed up elements of design and construction. In emerging countries such as India lots of infrastructure, road development, and railway upgradation projects have been pending due to lockdown but these projects are expected to complete in the upcoming years, which is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment garnered the largest field service management market size in 2021, and is expected to continue this field service management market trends during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous benefits provided by this on-premise deployment such as high level of data security and safety. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years. As cloud deployment does not need any investment in IT infrastructure as all data is stored on cloud server, which increases the demand for of field service management software in small and medium-scale organizations.

Based on components, the solution segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to two-thirds of the global field service management market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of field service management solution among enterprises to gain strategic as well as competitive advantage, and strong customer retention over their competitors. Moreover, it helps industry verticals to engage workers on field work easily and sustain them for long time, which drives the growth of the market. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031, as it ensures effective coordination between software provider companies and users of field service management software by providing services such as implementation, training, consulting services, and managed services.

Region-wise, the FSM market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Increase in usage of advanced technology such as AI, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality to enhance the product offerings by market vendors encourages the growth of the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Owing to adoption of process automation across all industry verticals to enhance customer engagement and increase the effectiveness of IT infrastructure. This will drive the FSM market growth for Asia-Pacific in the future.

The key players that operate in the field service management market analysis are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, IFS AB, Salesforce Inc., ServiceMax, OverIT, Comarch SA, Infor, Praxedo, and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the field service management industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the growth of the field service management market, as the imposition of lockdown led to the wide adoption of FSM software to allow projects to continue in a virtual and digital environment even when participants were unable to meet in person.

.This pandemic led to the increased demand for new, safer, and smarter ways of constructing highways, roads, offices, and homes, and manufacturing goods and energy and utilities by using smart field service management to tackle field service, inventory and dispatch problems, outdated techniques, inefficiency, and environmental challenges.

.Also, the field service management market is likely to flourish during the forecast period due to the challenges brought in by the pandemic, such as low productivity, affected margins, and drop in R&D investments. Hence, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and construction companies are being forced to adopt field service management software faster. Furthermore, rise in investment in advanced technology and an increase in adoption of simulation technology such as AR/VR are expected to propel the growth of the global market.

