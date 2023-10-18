Adeline V. Lopez Will Release Her New Single, Kind Of Art, On October 20Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Kind of Art" Cover Art

Relaxing

In NYC

Music Video Will Accompany the Release

- The Lions Ground Entertainment GroupNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Adeline V. Lopez 's latest single, "Kind of Art," is about messy love. It's an anthem to the beauty in everyday objects, events and moments, and a song of recognition for the seemingly trivial that can be kind of art. The song's message of imperfection and shared belonging plays against Adeline's ethereal vocals. The result is something "other-wordly," like the love she sings about. Sing Kind of Art to your lover, your kids, your pets -anyone or anything that's not perfect but makes you immensely happy!Kind of Art is a song people want right now. Clips of it have over 360K likes on TikTok. Adeline is also thrilled to announce a music video for Kind of Art which features the incomparably silly and wonderful Jake Cannavale.2023 has been a watershed year for Adeline V. Lopez. In January, the NYC native pre-released her single, "Catharsis," from April's EP "Feel Too Much." Feel Too Much is twenty minutes of potent heartbreak pop. In June, Adeline left heartbreak behind with the upbeat "Home On Time." Kind of Art builds on this happier tone and highlight's both Adeline's powerful pen and vocal artistry. Click here to presave Kind of Art. The music video will be available, upon release, on Adeline's Youtube channel.

Allison Ruth

Valedictorian Publishing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Kind of Art