BCS Site Safety Managers Train With Fall Tech At 3Rd Annual Safety Rodeo

Evaluating Self Retracting Lifelines Supervised by Chase Howden

Jesus Morgan Inspection Self Retracting Lifelines at BCS Concrete Structure 3rd annual Safety Rodeo

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 3rd, BCS Concrete Structures , a leading name in commercial concrete construction, recently conducted specialized training for its site safety managers. The training, which focused on the proper methods of inspecting fall protection gear, was part of BCS' 3rd annual Safety Rodeo. Class was led by Chase Howden from Fall Tech , a trusted BCS partner.Fall Tech is a Texas-based business that has expertise in designing, testing, and manufacturing Fall Protection services and products, including harness and Self-Retracting Lifelines (SRL). The company is also a collaborator with BCS, providing crucial support in Falling Object Protection training. They were also active participants in BCS' annual Safety Rodeo.According to OSHA records, falls still remain the #1 hazard, resulting in the most citations, injuries, and fatalities since their establishment in1971. This fact alone underscores the importance of fall protection measures. Each year, BCS procures a significant number of yo-yos and harnesses for its projects. After project completion, this fall protection equipment is returned to the BCS shop. To ensure the continued safety and effectiveness of this equipment and to confirm its adherence to Falltech's established five-year useful life, an evaluation of serviceability is essential.BCS Concrete Structures is continuing its path to becoming one of the leaders in safety and protection in the construction industry. The company continues to improve safety practices through regular training programs, partnerships with industry-leading vendors like Fall Tech, and initiatives like the annual BCS Safety Rodeo. These consistent training events are part of BCS' initiative to spread safety awareness and ensure a secure work environment.About BCS Concrete Structures:BCS Concrete Structures is the leading commercial concrete contractor known for its commitment to quality and safety in every concrete construction project . They offer turnkey concrete solutions that have set industry standards in Central Texas and beyond. For more information, visit .

