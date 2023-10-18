Olmedo Tree Service & Construction Grows By 90% With Tree Leads Today's Exclusive Leads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connecticut-based Arborists Thrive with Targeted Tree Care Marketing

UNIONVILLE, CONNECTICUT, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Olmedo Tree Service & Construction LLC, a leading tree service and construction company, is celebrating remarkable growth and success as they mark their 18th year in business. This growth has been significantly propelled by their partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT), a renowned marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.Founded by Olmedo Baculima, the company serves various towns across Hartford and Litchfield counties in Connecticut, including Hartford, Manchester, Avon, Terryville, and Torrington. Despite their long-standing presence in the industry, the recent collaboration with TLT has ushered in a new era of expansion and efficiency.Since the partnership commenced, Olmedo Tree Service & Construction has witnessed a substantial increase in customer inquiries and service requests. This significant growth has been nothing short of impressive, with the company's business expanding by a remarkable 90%. To accommodate the surge in work, Baculima invested in additional equipment and expanded his workforce, hiring approximately 10 more employees.One key aspect that distinguishes TLT from other marketing companies is its provision of exclusive leads. According to Baculima, these leads are highly valuable because clients who come through TLT rarely seek alternatives, often being ready to hire their services immediately. The personalized, first-hand contact with clients, often via phone calls, has allowed the company to offer a unique and tailored customer experience.Furthermore, the geo-targeting strategy of TLT, which provides leads with jobs close in proximity, has significantly improved the efficiency of Olmedo Tree Service & Construction. The close proximity of jobs allows Baculima to send a crew of 12 workers to one location, saving time, fuel, and expediting project completion.When asked about TLT's impact, Baculima stated, "We've observed a substantial rise in inquiries and service requests since our collaboration began. They have helped us improve as a company in general."The success story of Olmedo Tree Service & Construction LLC demonstrates the positive influence that Tree Leads Today brings to tree care businesses. With targeted leads, efficient geo-targeting, and a focus on exclusive leads, companies like Olmedo Tree Service & Construction can experience significant growth and success in the tree care industry.For more information, contact:Olmedo Tree Service & Construction LLCOlmedo BaculimaPhone: (203) 770-4242Email:About Tree Leads Today (TLT):TLT is a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. Their marketing strategies focus on targeting specific towns, counties, and areas of service, providing tree care companies with a steady stream of high-conversion, exclusive leads and has helped hundreds of businesses nationwide achieve significant growth and success in a competitive market. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

Olmedo Baculima

Olmedo Tree Service & Construction LLC

+1 203-770-4242

