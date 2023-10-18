Cooking Oils & Fats Market Analysis 2023: Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends And Forecast 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cooking Oils and Fats Market by Product Type (Vegetable & Seed Oil, Spreadable Oils &Fats, Butter, Margarine, Olive Oil, and Others), Form (Liquid and Solid), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.

The global cooking oils and fats market size was valued at $63,342.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $104,660.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Cooking oils and fats are primarily composed of polyunsaturated, saturated, and monounsaturated fatty acids, which are the fundamental components of every individual's normal diet. Oils and fats are the primary sources of essential fatty acids and are calorie-dense macronutrients. They are good transporters of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. Oils and fats are important in the baking and confectionery industries.

Top Key Players:

According to the global cooking oils and fats market, the market players have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their cooking oils and fats market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, CHS Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Ghananuts Company Limited, and Wilmar International Ltd

Increase in relevance of vegetable oil as a crucial element in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and breast cancer is expected to function as a positive factor for the growth of the global cooking oils & fats market. Another key element driving the growth of the global cooking oils and fats market is the growing awareness of fat and oil fortification. In addition, increase in demand in confectionery & bakery, processed & ready-to-eat foods, and the expansion of hotels, cafés (HORECA), & restaurants is expected to have a significant influence on the global cooking oils and fats market opportunities for growth.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Based on application, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online channels segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

By value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately half share of the global market in 2020 developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high disposable income, decent number of millennial population shifting toward consumption of food from food service outlets, and surge in the number of food service outlets in these countries.

Based on form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly 87% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the solid segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2022-2031 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis along with market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing cooking oils and fats market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the cooking oils and fats industry.

