St. John Bosco High School's Baseball Program Gets $1 Million Donation For State-Of-The-Art Astroturf Field

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The new field is a part of a multi-phased project that will enhance the student-athlete and fan experience as the school's baseball program enters a new era.

- Jaden Jackson, Bosco Class of 2026 and UCLA Baseball CommitBELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- St. John Bosco High School (“Bosco”) is set to break ground on a brand-new, state-of-the-art AstroTurf Diamond Series baseball field this spring. A $1 million leading donation and additional financial support from Bosco supporters will make the $1.75 million dollar project possible.AstroTurf has a prestigious reputation in the baseball world, with more Diamond Series fields installed in NCAA D1 baseball than any other turf company in the industry. The AstroTurf Diamond Field technology is used at Vanderbilt University, Boston College, Washington State University, University of Kentucky, University of Missouri, Tulane University and more. It offers several advantages over natural grass, including enhanced durability, uniform playing conditions, and reduced maintenance costs. Players will benefit from consistent bounce and ball speed, resulting in improved performance and safety."With this new field, we're taking a tremendous step forward toward our goal of developing a high school baseball facility that's on par with D1 college facilities. This first phase of facility development will be one that past, current, and future Braves will be proud of. During my hiring process, Dr. Brian Wickstrom (Bosco's President & CEO) expressed his commitment to propelling Bosco Baseball to new heights, and he has quickly delivered with the help of a tremendously generous donation. As a head coach, it is reassuring to have an administration and community that is committed to the growth of our program,” said Andy Rojo, Head Baseball Coach at Bosco.Bosco announced the hiring of USA Baseball's Andy Rojo in June. With over 20 years of leadership experience in both player and coach development, Rojo's expertise in nurturing young talent and guiding players to the next level is exactly what Bosco was looking for to lead the program to new heights. With Rojo at the helm, the Bosco community eagerly anticipates the upcoming baseball season with a sense of excitement and pride for what the future holds.“My teammates and I are extremely excited to have St. John Bosco provide us with a high-quality baseball facility to help us achieve our team goals. The school's commitment to its student-athletes is one of the major reasons I chose to attend St. John Bosco,” said infielder Jaden Jackson, Bosco Class of 2026 and UCLA Baseball Commit.AstroTurf is set to break ground in May 2024, at the close of the upcoming high school baseball season, with plans to complete the project ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.About St. John Bosco High SchoolSt. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the Salesians, SJB's distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual's God-given talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in reason, religion and loving kindness, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at to learn more.

