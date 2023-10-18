RG Group Awarded Best Places To Work In PA For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business acknowledged RG Group in the Medium Employer category.

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RG Group , an industry leader in providing the design and delivery of innovative motion control products and solutions , is honored to have been recognized by Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business as one of Pennsylvania's Best Places to Work in 2023.Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania. RG Group was acknowledged in the medium employer (100-249 employees) category. The awards are in partnership with Best Companies Group, which managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.There were two parts used to determine the rankings. The first consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey measuring the employee experience, which comprised 75% of the total. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.“This year's 2023 Best Places to Work in PA winners make sure their teams feel appreciated, engaged, and challenged. They foster a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business.“These companies demonstrate consistent communication and recognize good work, important hallmarks of a great place to work. We at the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business are pleased to join the Best Companies Group in celebrating this year's honorees.”RG Group will be profiled in a publication that will be inserted into the Dec. 8 issue of Central Penn Business Journal and also distributed in the Dec. 18 issue of Lehigh Valley Business.Central Penn Business Journal has been Central Pennsylvania's leading business news and information source for the past 39 years. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics such as real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, which covers business in the Lehigh Valley, are part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events, and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.Lehigh Valley Business is a multimedia news source with 37 years of journalistic excellence that breaks news daily on its website, LVB. It also publishes a print and online edition. In addition, Lehigh Valley Business publishes special focus sections and products throughout the year, including Reader Rankings plus the yearly Book of Lists. Lehigh Valley Business facilitates thoughtful discussions with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions help customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing, and more.Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that ranks companies based on established research methodology. The surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.RG Group is proud to be acknowledged for its outstanding workplace environment.About the Company:RG Group is a leading provider in the design and delivery of innovative motion control products and solutions. By demonstrating Trusted Expertise in the design, application and supply of motion control and fluid handling solutions for hydraulic , pneumatic, electromechanical, and process technologies, RG Group has been creating a sustainable competitive edge in close collaboration with customers for over 60 years. Strategically located in the Mid-Atlantic region, RG Group's extensive network of local branches offers an immediate assortment of real-time, made-to-order solutions, including custom hose assemblies, Vendor Managed Inventory, and repair and installation services around the clock, 24/7.

