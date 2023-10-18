Halloween Arrives To The Caribbean Pirates Tour And Snorkeling In Punta Cana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ocean Adventures, The Dolphin Company, announced that its Caribbean Pirates tour snorkeling Punta Cana will have an extraordinary Halloween-style departure.

- commented Jesus Sanchez, General Manager of Ocean AdventuresPUNTA CANA, REPUBLICA DOMINICANA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ocean Adventures , the Punta Cana marina of The Dolphin Company family, a global park operator, announced that its acclaimed Caribbean Pirates snorkeling tour in Punta Cana will have a special Halloween-style departure on Sunday, October 29 during the hours of 12:30 pm. in which attendees will be able to enjoy this terrifying experience aboard a themed galleon and pirates from beyond the grave.The Caribbean Pirates tour is an activity whose duration is approximately 3 and a half hours, during which you will be able to snorkel in El Paraíso Reef, watch a pirate show, interact with manta rays, snorkel with sharks, enjoy drinks and a party that in this occasion will be Halloween themed.“We wanted to do something different with Caribbean Pirates during this month of Halloween, it is a long-awaited celebration and that is why we decided to theme our ship and the pirate characters to make them more terrifying. This is a special outing that we guarantee our visitors will be a fun and unforgettable experience,” commented Jesús Sánchez, General Manager of Ocean Adventures.People who wish to take the Caribbean Pirates tour on the special departure on Sunday, October 29, can make their reservation by calling +1 (888) 751-9005. Ocean Adventures announced that Punta Cana residents interested in attending will have preferential local pricing, discounts, and deals on Punta Cana tours .About Ocean AdventuresOcean Adventures is a pioneer in offering innovative, safe and high-quality excursions in the Bavaro area of Punta Cana. This wonderful natural marina features activities such as educational interaction with dolphins, sharks and stingrays, catamaran rides, speed boats, an iconic tour called Caribbean Pirates, the world's only floating spa, and the nighttime pirate show Caribbean Buccaneer. Proudly part of The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin American. For more information, visitAbout The Dolphin CompanyFor more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator, has provided“The Experience of a Lifetime” to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information visit

