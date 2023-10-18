Life Reinsurance Market Is Expected to Reach $647.8 Billion by 2031 | At CAGR of 11.6% .

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global life reinsurance market was estimated at $222.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $647.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

As the impacts of COVID-19 spread, life reinsurance companies were essential in managing the situation for the insurers. Following a recent period, increased demand had already resulted in a rise in life reinsurance pricing. Future government measures can have a substantial impact on the life reinsurance industry, which is set to undergo significant transformation. Thus, the pandemic had a negative impact on the life reinsurance industry.

However, there has been an increase in the use of data and analytics to pinpoint the appropriate clients for the right goods. Furthermore, the use of advanced technologies in insurance industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for faster claim settlement, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the upcoming years.

The global life reinsurance market is analyzed across types, products, distribution channels, and regions. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the treaty reinsurance segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global life reinsurance market revenue , and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

By product, the medical insurance segment contributed more than half of the global life reinsurance market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The disease insurance segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 13.2% throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the direct writing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global life reinsurance market revenue. The broker segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global life reinsurance market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global life reinsurance market report include AXA XL, Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Company, Everest Re Group, Ltd., The Canada Life Assurance Company, Swiss Re, Munich Re, Hannover Re, MAPFRE, RGA Reinsurance Company, and PartnerRe. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

. According to their contribution to global market revenue, the major countries in each region are mapped.

. An in-depth analysis of the life reinsurance market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

. In addition to the market research, important drivers, restraints, and opportunities are covered as well.

. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

. The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global life reinsurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the life reinsurance market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify prevailing life reinsurance market opportunities.

Life Reinsurance Market Report Highlights

Type

. Facultative Reinsurance

. Treaty Reinsurance

Product

. Disease Insurance

. Medical Insurance

Distribution Channel

. Broker

. Direct Writing

By Region

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Key Market Players : RGA Reinsurance Company, Everest Re Group, Ltd., Hannover Re, Berkshire Hathaway Life Insurance Company, AXA XL, The Canada Life Assurance Company, MAPFRE, PartnerRe, Swiss Re, Munich Re

. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

. North America (U.S., Canada)

