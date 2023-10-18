Convoso CEO And Co-Founder Wins“Professional Of The Year” At The 2023 AFFY Awards Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AFFY Award winner Nima Hakimi (center) is flanked by Convoso CMO Lisa Leight (left) and CRO Meg Magnanian (right)

The leadership of CEO Nima Hakimi is recognized at the performance and affiliate marketer organization AFFYExpo at its Los Angeles awards event October 17

- Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Convoso , leader in outbound contact center software since 2006, is thrilled to announce that the company's CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi was awarded“Professional of the Year” at last night's AFFY Expo and Awards Gala at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The event was attended by media buyers, brands, affiliate and performance marketers.Convoso was nominated in two additional award categories by AFFYExpo, including“Most Innovative Company” and“Technology Platform of the Year.”“I'm honored to receive this award from AFFYExpo amongst so many incredible peers,” said Convoso CEO Nima Hakimi.“It's been 17 years since my brother and I founded this company. We strive to be leaders in our industry and to push ourselves to innovate, because that's what's going to help our customers be successful in their businesses. What gives me the motivation to continually challenge myself daily is not only our customers, but the persistent dedication of Convoso's employees.“Nima Hakimi is an active leader in the industry and a frequent speaker, sharing his knowledge, experience, and strategies for success. Since 2006, Nima's leadership has guided continuous innovations on the front edge of contact center software technology. As a board member of the Professional Associations for Customer Engagement (PACE) as well as the Consumer Consent Council (3C), Nima advises on best practices for contact centers in the lead generation and performance marketing ecosystem to be compliant as well as profitable.ABOUT AFFY EXPOThe AFFYExpo is the premier entertainment, networking, and exposition company focused on delivering unique experiences to the Affiliate and Performance Marketing Industry.ABOUT CONVOSOConvoso is a MarTech leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. Since 2006, Convoso has continuously innovated its cloud based dialer solution to help outbound call centers drive profitability while supporting compliance with TCPA and other regulations. Convoso's Voso is a strategic product of the company's long term vision to power conversations at scale through self-learning AI.

Cory Plachy

Convoso

+1 6264662161

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube