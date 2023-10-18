Origin Massage Opens A Selection Of New Branches Across Switzerland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zürich, Switzerland – Origin Massage, a company that runs massage practices in Switzerland, is excited to announce it has opened a selection of new branches across Switzerland, including Wülflingerstrasse in Winterthur, Dübendorf, Uster and Horgen.

Led by founder Nico Klauck, Origin Massage offers its clients a unique massage experience with a highly trained massage therapist in a stylish and relaxing space. Based on years of experience and the highest quality standards, the company provides a range of massage therapy treatments, such as Classical Massage, Couple Massage, lymphatic drainage, deep tissue massage, Sports Massage and Holistic Massage, as well as Traditional Chinese Medicine treatments.

The new branch locations are all warm, stylish, and well-located, along with offering clients the additional benefits:



Fast online bookings. Clients can rebook or cancel appointments easily online

Last-minute and same-day appointments

Free of charge 15–20-minute expert consultations to find the right treatment and for clients to potentially decide on their next steps

Very comfortable massage beds with comfortable head parts and an integrated heating system, which is especially popular during winter

Spacious treatment rooms Fast invoice processing via email for client's supplementary insurance

Founder of Origin Massage, Nico Klauck, said,“We now have over 10 Origin locations in Zurich and Winterthur – all easily reachable by public transport. In our practices, we put much emphasis on creating a warm atmosphere in which you can completely let go. Our spacious treatment rooms are well and comfortably equipped.”

The new location in Dübendorf was opened together with the therapist Elisabeth, who provides a wide range of options on-site, including classic massage, lymphatic drainage and foot reflexology.

As a naturopath TEN (traditional Chinese medicine), Elisabeth also offers nutritional advice according to TEN, phytotherapy, massage on the feet and the drainage and drainage procedure.

Wülflingerstrasse in Winterthur

The experienced and dedicated therapist Holger offers clients an array of massages and treatments tailored to their individual needs.

The Winterthur Wülflingen location not only impresses with its central location at Wülfingerstrasse 26 but also with its appealing ambience and lovingly furnished massage rooms, which invite clients to relax and feel good.

The new Origin massage practice in Uster has four treatment rooms in a stylish furnishing style. Minimal, functional, warm and calming: here in the beautiful city of Uster, the interior design style of Japan meets Scandinavia.

Look forward to a wonderful atmosphere in which clients can book diverse treatment methods by a team of highly trained therapists. The med. Masseurs and naturopaths Annika, Patricia, and, from November, Janine, offer popular mass methods and naturopathic consultations at this location. Among other things, pain therapy, according to Liebscher & Bracht.

Other treatment methods that clients can book at this location include classic massage, medical massage, sports massage, pregnancy massage, fascia therapy, trigger point therapy, deep tissue massage, foot reflexology and naturopathy, according to TEN.

The location of the practice on Gerbestrasse impresses with its proximity to the train station and the old town while offering clients reserved bicycle and car parking spaces in front of the door.

Pure relaxation awaits clients at the new Origin Massage location in Horgen. The branch's experienced therapist, Sayora, has opened her own location here and offers a variety of treatment methods in a wonderful atmosphere.

Look forward to moments of relaxation and enjoy a massage at Sayora at Seestrasse 147 in Horgen. In addition to the classic massage, many other treatment methods await clients, such as trigger point therapy, sports massage, deep tissue or fascia therapy.

Origin Massage also has plans to open a branch in Bern, Switzerland ( ) and hopes its new easy-to-find branches will empower more people to experience the healing benefits of massage therapy.

About Origin Massage

Origin is a centre of competence for physical health, where every person, clients as well as therapists, is seen as an individual.

Lindenstrasse 38

Zürich

Kanton Zürich 8008

Switzerland

