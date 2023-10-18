The Bed Consultant Launches Website To Help Make The Process Of Buying A Bed And Mattress Easier

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Bed Consultant is excited to announce the launch of its new website, which is designed to expose misinformation online while helping to make the process of buying a bed and mattress easier.

After spending many years in the mattress industry, the founder and creator of The Bed Consultant, Tony Brown, wanted to utilise his knowledge to create a trusted online resource that publishes a variety of unbiased and informative articles on a wide range of bed-related subjects, such as mattress types, mattress care, bed types and pillow advice as well as industry hints and tricks.

“I started in the industry back in 2002 after graduating from university. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to visit leading bed brands' factories and showrooms,” said founder and creator of The Bed Consultant Tony Brown.“These experiences allowed me to converse with experts, gain product knowledge, and witness the craftsmanship that goes into making each bed and mattress. I am now excited to share that information on The Bed Consultant and hope it will help people achieve a better night's sleep.”

How Much Should You Spend on a New Mattress?

The Bed Consultant covers an array of bed-related articles on its website, from offering precise bed buying advice to the best ways to care for and dispose of a mattress.

To accompany the launch of its website, The Bed Consultant has released a new article, 'How Much Should You Spend on a New Mattress?' which an excerpt has been included below:

A healthy amount of sleep is vital for an individual's health and well-being, so investing in a comfortable mattress should be a priority. But knowing how much to spend on a new mattress can be tricky, especially as most people will only replace their mattress a handful of times throughout their lifetime.

Everyone's situation is different, but as a mattress affects sleep quality, The Bed Consultant recommends spending as much as individuals can reasonably afford when buying a new one.

What influences the cost of a new mattress?

Various factors influence the cost of a new mattress, including:

Mattresses are typically priced according to size, with larger sizes commanding higher prices.

Though larger mattresses tend to be more expensive, it's important to balance the cost against other factors, such as sleep quality. Partner disturbance is one of the main contributors to poor quality sleep. So, if an individual shares a bed with someone, there should be sufficient space for each person without disturbing one another.

Material Quality and Quantity

Mattresses are constructed with different layers for comfort and support. Basic models will often contain synthetic materials like polyester and foam. The layers within these mattresses tend to be relatively thin and provide a modest level of cushioning.

In contrast, higher-quality mattresses may contain large amounts of loose natural fillings, such as cotton, wool, and horsehair. These luxurious fillings tend to feel soft and sumptuous, providing generous amounts of cushioning. Natural fillings are fully breathable and more resilient than synthetic materials. So, although a higher-quality mattress is more expensive, they are typically longer-lasting.

Basic models are often mass-produced inexpensively by machine, whereas higher-quality models are usually made by hand, with both factors considerably influencing the mattresses' price points.

