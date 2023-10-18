(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Personal Finance Software Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

U.S. Personal Finance Software Market : Estimated to Lock an Ineffaceable Growth| $343 million by 2026

- Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Personal Finance Software Market by Type and by End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026."

The U.S. personal finance software market size was valued at $232 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $343 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2026.

Personal finance software is a solution, that aids in managing personal finances with the help of bank accounts, financial transactions, credit cards, investments, income, and expenditures of an individual on a smartphone or personal computer. It acts as a dashboard for users' financial transactions and helps in tracking transactions and alerting the user when a problem arises in advance. In addition, it manages monetary transactions and payrolls by helping an individual manage monthly expenses efficiently.

Personal finance software is majorly used in tax planning, retirement planning, real estate planning, education planning, management of cash, and meeting other financial goals. This software provides financial services features such as online banking, graphs & reports, balance forecasts, investment account support, cash flow statements, bills & deposits reminders, import & export data, email alerts, and details of spending.

The growth of the U.S. personal finance software market is influenced by several factors such as increased dependency on the internet, usage of mobile applications, adoption of personal finance software, and availability of open-source solutions. Personal finance software helps in accomplishing the goals set by individuals, such as the reduction of unnecessary expenses, possible adjustments on financial plans, and monetary reassessment.

Key Findings of the U.S. Personal Finance Software Market:

. Based on type, the mobile-based personal finance software segment accounted for close to three-fourths of the market share of the U.S. personal finance software market in 2019.

. Comprehensive analysis of U.S. Personal Finance Software market share, along with key player service offerings and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry

. An increase in the use of mobile-based personal finance software such as Venmo, LearnVest, PayPal, and others across different areas of operations is expected to drive the U.S. personal finance software market growth during the forecast period.

. The mobile-based personal finance software segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR compared to the web-based personal finance software segment throughout the forecast period.

. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. personal finance software market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in U.S. personal finance software industry such as Quicken Inc., Buxfer, Inc., CountAbout Corporation, doxo Inc., IGG Software, Inc., Moneyspire Inc., Personal Capital Corporation, Qapital Inc., and You Need a Budget LLC.

