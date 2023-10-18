Organic Eggs Market Size Worth $11.21 Billion By 2030 With CAGR Of 12.1% | SUN DAILY, Plukon Food, LDC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Global organic eggs industry was estimated at $3.41 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $11.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1%

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in consumer awareness about healthy diet, rise in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients, and several initiatives taken by government organizations to encourage organic poultry farming techniques drive the growth of the global organic eggs market

According to America Egg Board, organic eggs are defined as eggs that are laid by cage-free, free-roaming hens that are raised on certified organic feed and have access to the outdoors. In this organic eggs production hens are given only feed that is grown without synthetic pesticides, fungicides, herbicides or fertilizers. Antibiotics and growth hormones are prohibited. Organic eggs has better nutritional benefits and it includes higher level of omega 3 fatty acids, more antioxidants, and vitamins than conventional eggs, which leads to a healthy life for consumers. In addition, increasing health concerns amongst consumers are helping the growth of this industry. Apart from this environment protection, animal welfare and increasing demand for organic eggs offer several opportunities for this market.

Key players in the industry-

Michael Foods Inc.

LDC

Hickman's Egg Ranch

Trillium Farm Holdings LLC

SUN DAILY

Plukon Food Group

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

DQY Ecological thehappyhensfarm.

Sisters Food Group

As the diversified players that dominate the food industry have limited presence, stakeholders are planning to invest and expand their business by innovating new products. Thus, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can take advantage over premium priced processed organic eggs.

The retail segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on application, the retail segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the global organic eggs market. Retail distribution is gaining popularity owing to the availability of broad range of consumer goods under a single roof. This factor drives the growth of the segment. However, the food processing segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.7% throughout the forecast period. Increase in demand for organic ingredients in the food & beverages industry propels the segment growth.

The supermarket and hypermarket segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for around two-fifths of the global organic eggs market. This is due to the fact that supermarkets are especially located near residential areas for convenience and easy accessibility and that is the reason why people highly prefer to buy organic eggs from supermarkets. Simultaneously, the e-commerce segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. This is because easy accessibility offered by e-commerce platforms boosts their adoption in the organic eggs market; thus, becoming a popular medium for the purchase of organic eggs.

North America garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global organic eggs market. This is attributed to rise in number of U.S. consumers adapting a healthy lifestyle or indulging in activities that promote active and healthy life. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing growth in awareness about organic egg white protein and whole egg protein as a sports or refreshment drink drives the market growth.

