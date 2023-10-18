Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC Celebrated As A Winner At The 2023 Torch Awards For Ethics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) (Baltimore, MD) – Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC is delighted to announce its recognition as a winner at the prestigious 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics, hosted by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland. Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC provides roofing services and exterior remodeling and are based in Bel Air, Maryland located at 1212 E Churchville Rd #101, Bel Air, MD 21014.

The Torch Awards for Ethics celebrate organizations that display outstanding ethical practices and maintain a steadfast dedication to integrity in their operations. Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC, a steadfast and principled company, has been acknowledged as one of the businesses that exemplify these honorable qualities.

Joe Ayler, owner of Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC stated,““We are honored and grateful for this recognition from the BBB of Greater Maryland. Our core values align perfectly with those of the BBB and we are proud to represent this fantastic organization as an A+ rated accredited business.”

Angie Barnett, CEO of BBB of Greater Maryland, commended all recipients, stating,“I am honored to celebrate these businesses who have all demonstrated exceptional dedication to ethical business practices, setting a standard of excellence for their industries.”

Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC, along with other recognized businesses, was celebrated at the Fall 2023 Signature Event, which took place on October 12, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event, emceed by the esteemed WBFF FOX45 news anchor, Patrice Sanders, and featuring Signe Pringle, Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce, as the keynote speaker, was a fantastic opportunity for networking and learning within Maryland's vibrant business community.

Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC extends its gratitude to the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland for this honor and congratulates fellow winners and finalists on their notable contributions to ethical business practices.

For further information about Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC and its dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and trust, visit the Tar Heel Construction Group Website or call (410) 638-7021.

About Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC

Tar Heel Construction Group, LLC was established over 20 years in Bel Air – Harford County, Maryland. Since 2004 we have been committed to providing the best exterior remodeling solutions for our local community.

