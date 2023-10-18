Curtis Stone's Tips For A Stress-Free Thanksgiving Feast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Los Angeles, CA, October 2023 – As the holiday season approaches, many of us are familiar with the rising sense of stress associated with hosting an at-home feast.

Gathar, the premier platform for booking private chefs and catering services, is collaborating with our US Co-founder Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone to help you reclaim the joy of the holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is a time for coming together but, let's face it, it can quickly turn into a cooking marathon, leaving you too exhausted to enjoy that time with your loved ones,” says Mr. Stone.

“That's where Gathar steps in. The benefit of trusting your Thanksgiving feast to professionals is that it frees you to focus on the parts you genuinely enjoy, whether that's decorating the table, curating the perfect playlist, or simply catching up with family and friends without worrying if the turkey is drying out or potatoes are going cold.”

After successfully expanding across the US - with a community of chefs now available in selected cities across California, Texas, Florida, and New York - Gathar is well-placed to meet the growing demand for in-home dining experiences that not only elevate your meals but also save you time.

Chef Curtis Stone's Top 6 Thanksgiving Entertaining Tips

: Start planning your Thanksgiving menu early. Ask your guests for any dietary preferences or restrictions as soon as possible to make sure everyone is accommodated.: Design a menu that combines traditional favorites with elements that showcase your personal style. Appetizers and sides are a great playground to experiment with some different flavors and textures, while keeping the main course classic.: Add personalized elements to make your gathering your own, like handwritten place cards or a signature seasonal cocktail. A spiced mulled wine or a cranberry-infused cocktail can really complement your Thanksgiving dinner!: Choose for locally sourced, seasonal ingredients to really celebrate the flavors of your dishes. Start visiting your local farmer's markets or independent grocers now to explore the seasonal produce available.: Get your guests involved with 'build-it-yourself' stations for appetizers or desserts. A DIY s'mores bar is a fun option that allows everyone to get creative and choose their favorite toppings.: Maybe this is the year to leave your Thanksgiving feast to the experts! Let professionals take the stress off your plate, freeing you to connect with your guests and savor the holiday without the hassles of shopping, cooking, and cleaning.

This Thanksgiving, Gathar invites you to rediscover the joy of hosting by entrusting the cooking to us. Whether you're planning a cozy family gathering or a festive soirée with friends, Gathar's network of skilled Culinarians is ready to deliver exceptional dining experiences tailored to each guest's tastes. Explore our curated Thanksgiving experience , or work with us to design something custom.

About Gathar

At Gathar, we're on a mission to change the way the world gathers by creating amazing dining experiences wherever you are. We take the hard work out of entertaining, seamlessly connecting those who love to cook with those who love to entertain, but don't love the hard work that comes with it. Simply choose or create the perfect menu and your Gathar Culinarian arrives with everything needed to cook, serve, and clean up afterwards. Your dedicated Gathar concierge will take care of every delicious detail from start to finish, so all you need to do is 'gathar' everyone together!

Gathar was founded in Australia in 2018 and expanded to the United States in 2022 supported by our US co-founder, Curtis Stone. Learn more at

