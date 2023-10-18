Qataris Exempted From Obtaining Short-Term Tourist Visa To Visit Angola

Doha, Qatar: An official source at the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Republic of Angola has exempted Qatari citizens from short-term tourist visa stay in the Republic of Angola for up to 30 days, per entry, and 90 days annually.

