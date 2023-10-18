FM Maintains Communications On Stopping War Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Wednesday maintained his regional and international communications to crystallize an international effort to stop the war on Gaza, warning of the danger of its continuation and the catastrophic humanitarian tragedy it imposes on innocent citizens.In two phone calls with his Dutch and Romanian counterparts, Hanke Bruins Slot, and Luminita Odobescu, respectively, Safadi discussed efforts to deliver humanitarian and medical aid to the Gazans, who suffer from a lack of food and medicine supplies, in addition to the raging war that destroyed the health infrastructure.In addition, Safadi received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during which efforts to stop the war on Gaza, deliver humanitarian aid to the Strip, and the danger of expanding the war were discussed.Safadi underscored that all efforts must focus on stopping the war and protecting civilians, and warned of the danger of its expansion on the entire region's security.The foreign minister is set tomorrow to continue his contacts with his counterparts as part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to stop the war on Gaza.